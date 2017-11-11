.XYZ: All your domains are come from us

Using a proprietary abuse-mitigation system developed by XYZ, which has resulted in less than 1% abuse from all active .xyz domains, the 1.111B Class will remain safe and reputable with a zero-tolerance policy against spamming, phishing, malware, and other forms of illegal activity or abuse.

* Although the $0.65 wholesale price goes into effect on 11/11/17, all registrars are invited to support the 1.111B Class early. Please contact us to learn more.

** While XYZ's wholesale price of $0.65/year for domains in the 1.111B Class is fixed, and XYZ recommends a retail price of $0.99/year for all creates, renewals, and transfers, the final retail price paid by registrants is determined by each individual registrar.